Leitrim people are supporting Katherine Lynch's big challenge

Katherine Lynch has undertaken to walk the Camino Way in aid of Hospice Care at the end of September and Leitrim people are being asked to come out and support her.

As anyone who has taken part in the Camino Challenge will tell you, it is tough going, and to give Katherine some encouragement four of her friends will be joining her for the last leg of the walk. They are Geraldine Walpole, Laura Maloney, Maire Canning-Keane and Anne Macklin.

With this gesture they wish to remember all those people with connections to Mohill who recently lost their battle with cancer, and their bereaved families.

The route will take Katherine from Lectour in south-west France right across the north of Spain through some of the most beautiful and best wine regions in the world. She will then travel right across to the jewel in the crown Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia in north-west Spain where the Cathedral of Santiago and the tomb of St. James the Greater are situated.

Katherine Lynch has been generous with her time at Mohill GAA fundraising ventures this year, and to help her with charity work for the Hospice the Mohill GAA Club is holding a Fun Quiz Night and Raffle in Beirne’s Bar & Restaurant, Hill Street, Mohill tonight, Friday, September 8 at 9pm sharp.

The organisers look forward to a big turn out on the night for this good cause.

The entrance fee is €40 per table. Please support.