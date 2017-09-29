Filling Station and Convenience Store for sale in Leitrim

A Filling Station and Convenience Store situated on the Ballinamore Road, Mohill is presently on the property market.

Occupying a high profile location on the R202 and within walking distance of Mohill town centre, this filling station has excellent potential for business development and substantially increasing turnover.

Positioned directly opposite Mohill Livestock Mart, Aurivo Co-op and benefitting from high traffic volumes on this busy route there is also an option to purchase purpose Tyre Centre, if desired.

The premises has a very large site at rear offering room for expansion.

Further details from Liam Farrell, Farrell Property Group on 087 27279898/071 96 20976.