The best SEAT Ibiza ever

The All-New SEAT Ibiza is already here, loaded with the latest technology features, outstanding dynamics, and an impressive improvement in interior space and comfort. The brand’s most important model has all-new styling while preserving the same youthful, functional, sporty and comfortable spirit as always.

It does so with a fresh design that reflects the latest SEAT distinctive character by continuing with the brand’s DNA but with an edgier, sportier design, featuring more sculpted and streamlined surfaces. The fifth generation of the All-New SEAT Ibiza will make its public debut at the next Geneva Auto Show and go on sale in July 2017.

The All-New SEAT Ibiza, is a completely new model that was created with very ambitious goals in mind: To go a major step ahead in safety, design, performance and comfort. This huge advance in quality was achieved thanks to the new MQB A0 modular platform. The All-New SEAT Ibiza is the Volkswagen Group’s first model to use this platform, highlighting SEAT’s importance within the Group and offering countless advantages.

Launched in 1984 for the first time, the Ibiza has become an icon of SEAT. This car has been around the longest in the history of the brand and is its top-selling model, with over 5.4 million units sold. The Ibiza is one of the three pillars of the company, together with the Leon and Ateca, on which SEAT relies to continue building the success of the company in the future.

More compact, roomier, more efficient

The All-New SEAT Ibiza has impressively increased its interior roominess, it is a lot more robust and even safer. It is much wider by a stunning 87 mm, it is 2 mm shorter and 1 mm lower than the previous model, but more than anything, the change in its dimensions conveys a powerful image of a car that hugs the ground. And the key is in the new MQB A0 platform.

The wheeltrack is 60 mm wider at the front axle and 48 mm at the rear axle, while the distance between the axles is 2,564 mm, a 95-mm increase. The result is a much more comfortable car, with the All-New SEAT Ibiza being both roomier on the inside and larger on the outside. For example, leg room in the back seats has increased by 35 mm, while the head room has gone up by 24 mm in the front seats and 17 mm in the back. The seats are an astonishing 42 mm wider, making the All-New SEAT Ibiza one of the best in its class in this area. The boot has also been enlarged by 63 litres, bringing its total capacity to 355 litres, making it best in class. The loading height has also been lowered, proof that SEAT knows how to combine design and functionality.

All of the engines available on the All-New SEAT Ibiza comply with the Euro6 emissions regulation and lead the way in performance, with outstanding features, high mileage and low emissions. There are 4 petrol engines to choose from. The first option is the 1.0 MPI with 75hp, next up a 3 cylinder 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 PS, along with a turbocompressor, intercooler and direct injection. A new 1.5 TSI will be available in late 2017 with four cylinders and 150 PS. Efficient 1.6 TDI diesel engines will come in 80, 95 and 115 PS varieties. The gearboxes available are a manual 5-speed transmission for the 95-PS and lower engines and a 6-speed transmission for the more powerful engines. The dual-clutch DSG 7-speed gearbox is another of the options available on the All-New SEAT Ibiza.

The car’s dynamic behaviour, ride quality and driving comfort are exceptional thanks to the new MQB A0 platform, as well as to the 30% higher torsional stiffness. The new SEAT Ibiza is only available in a 5-door option, which is now more functional and the new design offers the sportier look of a 3-door model. There have also been qualitative leaps forward in terms of noise control, vibrations and ride harshness. The new SEAT Ibiza offers the quality of a more luxurious automobile. It’s also agile in the city, efficient on curved roads and offers excellent comfort on long trips.

Four trim packages and the most advanced technology

The All-New SEAT Ibiza will offer four equipment lines, starting with the S followed by the SE trim. The top-of-the-range will be the FR and XCELLENCE trims.

The FR trim comes with the most dynamic and technological equipment to enjoy the best performance. Exclusive dynamic design elements have been specifically created for it like, rear diffuser, exclusive front bumper, sport suspension and exclusive exterior black pack.

The XCellence trim aims at reaching new customers looking for a more sophisticated and distinctive design combined with more convenient and smart functional equipment.

Both trims will have the same price and are intended to offer the best possible options to different types of drivers: FR is for those looking for a sportier car, while XCellence focuses on comfort, elegance and technology.

The interior ambient LED lighting for the FR and XCellence versions is offered in two colours, red and white. The use of LED technology for the interior and exterior lights is not an aesthetic whim. LEDs offer much higher quality lighting while saving energy, thus yielding improved fuel economy. The full LED lights on the Ibiza (headlights, dashboard, indicators and rear fog lights) are new in this class.

The FR trim includes a stiffer suspension and offers two mode settings, Normal and Sport, to adapt to the driver’s preferences or to the conditions on the road. The XCellence trim will also offer this possibility later on, with a softer setting.

The driving assistance systems built into the All-New Ibiza include elements that, while already present in Leon and Ateca, are quite unusual in this class. The new SEAT Ibiza features Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry System with heartbeat engine start button, a new generation of front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera with a higher quality and precision reflected in a premium 8’’ touchscreen with glass panel. Is the very first time that the SEAT Ibiza has a huge and functional integrated 8’’ touchscreen that offers the best technology without compromising the interior harmony.

In the interior, one of the most outstanding features of the new model is the wireless charger with GSM amplifier. In terms of connectivity, the All-New SEAT Ibiza is the only car 100% connected thanks to three options: Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link. SEAT is committed to becoming a front runner in connected cars and developing new mobility solutions where the connected car enhances user experience, making it easier and more flexible. In an environment of disruptive changes, SEAT is eager to deal with the challenges posed by urban infrastructures, traffic systems and vehicles in cities, offering these technologies in most of its vehicles.

The All-New SEAT Ibiza presents a partnership with Beatsaudio soundsystem, a brand bringing energy, emotion and excitement that has changed the way people listen to music. It uses a digital signal processor (DSP), . 7 premium speakers and a 8 channel amplifier with 300W.