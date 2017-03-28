Public transport disruptions expected tomorrow

All three CIE firms will be disrupted tomorrow (Wednesday, March 29) as workers join a group demonstration outside Leinster House.

SIPTU has confirmed it is legal for staff in Irish Rail and Dublin Bus to go on sympathy strike with Bus Éireann staff.

Protests could become more permanent as union colleagues across the industry are balloted on the possibility of properly joining the dispute and cancelling services.

The Bus Eireann staff trike entered it's fifth day today as Bus Eireann management is suggesting it may be forced to make compulsory redundancies if unions do not agree to cost cutting measures.

SIPTU is balloting its members at Dublin Bus and Irish Rail on taking industrial action in support of Bus Eireann workers.