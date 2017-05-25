Volkswagen commercial vehicles celebrates 70 years with 7 special offers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced a new range of service offers to celebrate 70 years of designing benchmark commercial vehicles. The offers will cover all routine service operations, including a minor service starting at just €129 and a major service costing €259.

Also, if you avail of the major service offer you will receive a €50 credit towards your next service or repair.

To support the 7 special offers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also introduced the 7 for 70 difference meaning Volkswagen will provide 7 benefits that other service providers do not offer. This includes a free wash and vacuum, free courtesy van, price promise, express servicing and extended opening hours to suit the customer’s needs.

Commenting on the latest offers, Alan Batson, Managing Director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said, “Celebrating 70 years across Sales and Aftersales is an important moment for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The new service offers are ideal for vehicles that require routine maintenance, with a major service costing just €259, free €50 credit towards your next service or repair along with a range of benefits and price promise. We know there is no better place to have your vehicle maintained than at a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Service Centre.”

Offer available at participating Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Service Centres. Offer applies to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 2013 or older. All prices are exclusive of VAT. For full terms and conditions of service offers visit www.volkswagenvans.ie.