AUDI Ireland launches inspiration 172 event

With the July 172 registration period approaching, Audi Ireland has announced details of its Audi Inspiration 172 Sales Event. The exclusive event offers Irish motorists attractive Personal Contract Plan (PCP) finance offers, with APR rates from as little as 2.9% per month, as well as a number of exclusive upgrade packages across a range of 172 Audi models.

The Audi Inspiration 172 Sales Event takes place across 11 authorised Audi dealerships nationwide from the 15th May and provides superlative offers tailored to existing and future Audi customers.

The iconic Audi A4 continues to be class leader and in the first four months of 2017 it is the best-selling saloon in its premium segment. Renowned for its sleek and elegant design, the stunning Audi A4 is available from €349 per month PCP. The model comes with the option of an Audi A4 Limited Edition 50 Pack, which includes Metallic paint with a choice of four colours to choose from, front sport seats, an ambient interior lighting pack and 18” alloy wheels. This comprehensive package price is retailing at €1,500, which represents a customer saving of over €1,300.

Boasting the latest in tech infotainment features, the youthful and daring Audi Q2 is the latest successful addition to the Audi automotive range. Uniting a progressive design with a high level of functionality, the Audi Q2 Crossover is available from €309 per month PCP.

For motorists seeking an even more luxurious drive, the Audi A6 offers an attractive finance package. With an APR of 2.9% the Audi A6 is now available with enhanced design and the latest features, such as Audi MMI navigation plus with touch pad and an interior lighting package, with prices starting from €389 per month PCP.

Henning Dohrn, Managing Director of Audi Ireland commented, “At Audi Ireland, we constantly endeavour to offer a premium and unmatched customer experience. Devised to inspire existing and future Audi customers to visit their local authorised Audi dealership and test drive the spectacular 172 Audi range, which includes the new Audi Q5, which holds a sporty and taut stance on the road, the new Audi A5 Cabriolet and the latest A5 Coupe and Sportback models, kitted-out with the latest cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, as part of this unique event we are offering customers for a limited time only a number of exclusive upgrade packages across the range.”

For further information on the Audi Inspiration 172 Sales Event visit www.audi.ie or contact your local authorised Audi dealer. Offer runs from until July 31, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.