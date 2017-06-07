Ford partners with Cork Summer Show on special centenary ‘factory recall’ of vintage Fords

As Ford celebrates 100 years in Ireland this year, the company is partnering with the organisers of the Cork Summer Show in a special centenary ‘factory recall’ of vintage Ford vehicles.

In association with the Cork Summer Show, organised by the Munster Agricultural Society and Courtbrack Vintage Society, Ford is asking the owners of vintage Ford cars, vans, tractors and trucks to meet up at the site of the old Ford factory on the Marina in Cork on Saturday morning, June 17.

The assembled group of vintage Fords will then travel in convoy to the Curraheen Showgrounds where they will remain on display for the two days of the Cork Summer Show. As well as participation in the vintage road run, cash prizes will also be awarded across various categories to vehicle owners.

Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director, Henry Ford & Son Limited, said:”The ‘factory recall’ for vintage Ford models is a great initiative and another great event in this our centenary year in Cork. We are delighted to work with the Courtbrack Vintage Society and the Munster Agricultural Society on the ‘factory recall’. I am sure the colourful display of vintage vehicles in convoy and parked up at the Cork Summer Show will be a sight to behold”.

Gerard Murphy of the Munster Agricultural Society, the organiser of the Cork Summer Show said: “The Cork Summer Show has been running for more than 200 years and is the highlight summer event for Cork and the wider Munster area. The ‘factory recall’ of vintage Fords will, I am sure, add a huge amount of buzz to this year’s show. No doubt it will help to ensure we have the biggest display of vintage vehicles in the history of the event, so we are urging everyone to get along to the Curraheen Showgrounds for the two-day event which guarantees to have something for everyone in the family. And a huge thanks to Ciarán McMahon and the Ford team for their support in this their milestone centenary year!”

Owners of vintage Ford vehicles who would like to participate in the ‘factory recall’ drive event on the morning of Saturday June 17 are asked to register for the event at www.corksummershow.com/register-vintage-vehicle/. All vehicles should predate 1997 to qualify for entry. Check out the Courtbrack Vintage Society Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/CourtbrackVintageSociety/