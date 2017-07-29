Moon River Car park to close for The Goldwing Owners Club event

Leitrim County Council are temporarily closing Quay Car Park, Carrick on Shannon (Moon River) for the purpose of facilitating The Goldwing Owners Club of Ireland Annual Treffen from Friday, August,18 at 6pm to Saturday, August 19 at 6pm.

Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the road described may lodge an objection with the Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning, Environment & Transportation, Leitrim County Council, Park Lane House, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on or before 4 pm on Wednesday August 9, 2017.