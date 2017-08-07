Gardai warn motorists to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon

Gardai are urging motorists to give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination with traffic delays expected in the Carrick-on-Shannon area this afternoon.

Local gardai have asked that motorists remain patient and prepare for delays when travelling through the county town.

Higher volumes of traffic are expected as a result of the Bank Holiday weekend and the usual traffic issues has also been exacerbated by the large numbers who have made their way to Dublin this afternoon the replay of Roscommon v Mayo.

A spokesperson for Co Leitrim gardai warned there will be delays on the N4 coming through Carrick-on-Shannon in both directions but added that extra gardai will be on duty to try and keep delays to a minimum.