Warning about possible flooding on secondary roads around Manorhamilton

AA Roadwatch are warning motorists in the Manorhamilton area of possible flooding on secondary roads in the area following heavy rain overnight.

Motorists are advised to slow down and not enter any floods as it is very difficult to judge the actual depth of the water and you may find yourself in difficulty.

Please observe and flooded road signage in place and, if you come across a flooded road, please report it to gardai and Leitrim County Council so that other motorists can be warned.