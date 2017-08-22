Met Éireann has issued two weather alerts for Co Leitrim today

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange thunder warning countrywide and also a Status Yellow rain warning for Counties Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Monaghan.

Meteorologists are warning of heavy or thundery downpours this afternoon and say there is also a chance of spot flooding.

Motorists are advised to slow down and bear in mind that surface water may impact braking distances. Heavy rain may also impact driver visibility.

The Status Orange Thunder warning comes into effect from 12pm today and continues through to midnight. The Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect from 11am today and will stay in place until 9pm tonight.