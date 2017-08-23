A number of roads are impacted by flooding this morning

A number of roads have been affected by flooding after the torrential rain of the last 24 hours.

Here is an updated list of the roads where flooding has been reported:

Leitrim

Minor flooding has been reported on roads in the Ballinamore area.

Motorists are advised to travel with care, especially on secondary roads throughout the county where surface water continues to be a problem.

Cavan

Some localised flooding has been reported on secondary roads near Lough Gowna and the Cavan side of Carrigallen.

The Bawnboy/Ballinamore Rd remains closed near Boley due to flooding.

Roscommon

Localised flooding has been reported outside of Boyle. Travel with care.

Sligo

There's flooding approx 2km on the Sligo Town side of Geevagh (R284). The road is passable with care.

The Carraroe Rd (R287) has reopened at Dooney Rock following flooding overnight.