#numpty
How NOT to wear a seatbelt
We all thought seat belts were all about personal safety....not according to this driver
The clever cogs behind the @GardaTraffic twitter account often post pictures which, honestly, defy all explanation.
Here is one 'inventive' driver who thought a seat belt was more suited to structural security rather than personal safety....the mind boggles.
When we said wear your seat belt.....we meant you, not your car! Letterkenny Traffic Corp stop & seize defective car. pic.twitter.com/rSNxRTcFHt— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2017