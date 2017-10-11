Multi-agency checkpoint held near Drumshanbo
Garda checkpoint
Members of An Garda Síochána and the Revenue Commissioners held a joint checkpoint near Drumshanbo earlier today.
As well as checking tax and insurance, vehicles were also checked for the illegal use of marked fuel. The checkpoint even made the twitter feed @GardaTraffic.
#OpTrivium https://t.co/wtAkRuIIx5 Blackrock,Drumshanbo.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 11, 2017
Roads Policing Unit, Sligo, Leitrim & Revenue Commissioners pic.twitter.com/FZerdNdZCR