#OPHELIA: More trees blocking roads near Ballinamore, Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim County Council has reported more trees down in the following areas:
- Trees are down, blocking the road at Mackan, Leitrim Village
- Leitrim Village Road at Lis Cara in Carrick-on-Shannon - road is partially blocked, road crews are on their way to the location.
- Trees are down at Canal Road, Battlebridge and at Killashandra Road, Ballinamore.
- The traffic lights in Leitrim Village are not working. Please drive carefully in this area and, if possible, avoid travel at all this evening.