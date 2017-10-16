OPHELIA: More trees blocking roads near Ballinamore, Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has reported more trees down in the following areas:

Trees are down, blocking the road at Mackan, Leitrim Village

Leitrim Village Road at Lis Cara in Carrick-on-Shannon - road is partially blocked, road crews are on their way to the location.

Trees are down at Canal Road, Battlebridge and at Killashandra Road, Ballinamore.

The traffic lights in Leitrim Village are not working. Please drive carefully in this area and, if possible, avoid travel at all this evening.