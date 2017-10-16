#OPHELIA: More trees blocking roads near Ballinamore, Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

R280 blocked at Killargue after truck sheds its load

Leitrim County Council has reported more trees down in the following areas:

  • Trees are down, blocking the road at Mackan, Leitrim Village
  • Leitrim Village Road at Lis Cara in Carrick-on-Shannon - road is partially blocked, road crews are on their way to the location.
  • Trees are down at Canal Road, Battlebridge and at Killashandra Road, Ballinamore. 
  • The traffic lights in Leitrim Village are not working. Please drive carefully in this area and, if possible, avoid travel at all this evening.