44 detections so far as National Slow Down Day gets underway across the country

With National Slow Down Day only hours old, gardai have already monitored the speed of over 18,420 vehicles and 44 vehicles have been detected travelling at speeds in excess of speed limits.

Locally a driver was caught speeding at 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. However, there have been other instances where motorists have been found driving nearly 30km over speed limits.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau earlier this morning said" I would like to commend those road users who are compliant,continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger.

"It is disappointing that 44 drivers were detected speeding putting every other road users in danger we urge all drivers to please Slowdown.”

National Slow Down Day remains in operation until 7am on Saturday, October 21.