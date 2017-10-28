Leitrim motorists can avail of a free cup of coffee

Leitrim motorists will be able to avail of a free coffee at participating Applegreen stations as part of a safety campaign by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Between now and Monday, October 30, the RSA and Applegreen will provide free cups of coffee to drivers at participating service stations.

All motorists have to do is to say ‘RSA’ or ‘Driver Reviver’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee and you can find a list of participating stations here.

The offer of free coffee is part of a road safety campaign urging pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to ensure they can clearly see and be seen when out on the roads, particularly relevant with the clocks going back.