New Yaris set for 172 sales drive

There are more than 900 new parts on the new Toyota Yaris which will hit the Irish market in time for the 172 sales.

The new Yaris sees significant improvements to the outgoing model’s design, dynamic performance and styling.

It will be available in five grade options Terra, Aura Luna, Luna Sport and Sol, four of which, uniquely for the B segment, are all available in hybrid.

Hybrid currently accounts for more than 35% of Yaris sales in Ireland.

The new Yaris will hit the market with an entry price of €15,950 for the 1.0-litre 3-door Terra petrol (road tax €180). There are also 1.5, 1.4 D-4D and Hybrid versions, the latter prices beginning at €19,575.

The Toyota Safety Sense active safety systems is fitted as standard to all new Yaris models

The new Yaris makes a stronger style statement, displaying new front and rear designs that give the car a stronger harmony of design and project a more active and dynamic look.

The appearance is also more refined, with detailing in the bodywork and the cabin and new colour choices that enhance the model’s already high levels of perceived quality.

The focus for changes to the Yaris’ interior was to keep the look and ambience of the cabin feeling fresh and modern, introducing new upholsteries, colours and trim details and upgrading the instrumentation and controls to ensure excellent ergonomics and HMI (human-machine interface) performance.

Yaris Hybrid remains a unique proposition in its segment, with best-in-class CO2 emissions. Yaris Hybrid noise and vibration levels have been significantly reduced with new engine mounts, roll restrictor, front driveshaft and sub frame.

New-design engine mounts, shock absorber adjustments and retuned electric power steering improve Yaris Hybrid’s ride comfort and steering accuracy.

The new Yaris brings big-car safety into a small, city-sized package with the adoption of Toyota Safety Sense as standard across the range, including a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Automatic High Beam, and Lane Departure Alert.

Road Sign Assist is also available as standard on all but the Luna grade.

Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland, pointed out the Yaris has a 14% market share in the B segment. The company believes the new Yaris will appeal to both current and new customers.

“The huge increase in customer acceptance of hybrid which we have experienced over the past 12 months puts us in an enviable and unique position in the market, and we expect continued growth in this trend with the new Yaris," he added.

The Terra grade standard features include 15” steel wheels (new design), electric door mirrors, front power windows, CD player with six speakers, remote central locking, Toyota Safety Sense-pre collision system and auto highbeam and rain sensor, the latter two being new specification at this level.

The Luna adds 15” alloy wheel, 7” Toyota Touch 2 (no CD player), 4.2” colour TFT, rear-view camera, front fog lights, Bluetooth, grey and black fabric seat trim, leather steering wheel with black inserts and Toyota Safety Sense – lane departure alert and road sign assist.

On top of all that the Sol adds 15” alloy wheel (new design), air conditioning, front and rear power windows, projector headlights, choice of premium interior trim – burgundy or warm grey, door moulding with chrome insert, back out C pillar.

