Taking your car on a road trip this summer?

Before hitting the road this Summer ensure your car is performing as it should be.

Avoid breaking down and increase your fuel efficiency by taking a couple of precautions.

- Tyre Pressure: Make sure you have the correct tyre pressure in all tyres including the spare, refer to your manufacturers guide for ‘Recommended Tyre Pressure’. It’s crucial to regularly check your tyres in the summer, remember tyre pressure increases with heat so perform a check now to ensure your tyres are not over or under inflated.

- Oil Check: Check your oil levels to ensure there is enough oil in the engine, this maybe also a good time to change the oil. It’s important your engine remains properly lubricated in warm weather.

- Cooling System: It’s important to ensure your radiator is in perfect working order especially after the harsh winter, a lot of salt was spread on the roads and this salt could build up in the undercarriage and cause rot. If the radiator is rotted it could lead to bigger problems. Ensure your car is filled with Coolant and Water.

- Air-Conditioning: Check that your air-conditioning system is blowing out cool air, if not you may need to have a professional check the refrigerant levels, contact Burns Car Sales for further information on this.

- Lights: Be sure to always check your lights before setting off on a journey to ensure all lights are working – parking, dim, full, fog and brake lights.

- Essential items for your boot: Jump Leads, Water, Gloves, Flashlight.

When taking a road trip this year, make sure to keep an eye on your cars temperature gauge, a lot of pressure is put on the engine in warmer conditions so ensure your engine doesn’t overheat! The key to Summer driving is keeping the engine cool.

When taking a road trip this year, make sure to keep an eye on your cars temperature gauge, a lot of pressure is put on the engine in warmer conditions so ensure your engine doesn't overheat! The key to Summer driving is keeping the engine cool.

Keep your car running smooth this Summer.