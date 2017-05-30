All new Mazda CX-5 available from June 1

Building on the extraordinary success of the outgoing CX-5, a car that introduced Mazda’s SKYACTIV Technology and KODO: Soul of Motion design philosophy, the all-new Mazda CX-5 has been designed to bring a new dimension of driving pleasure to SUV customers.

With its award-winning combination of style, driving dynamics and efficiency the original Mazda CX-5 changed perceptions in the compact SUV segment. Winning acclaim from customers and media alike, global sales of over 1.5 million mean it now accounts for roughly 25 per cent of Mazda’s global sales volume with more than 2,500 current-generation CX-5s having been sold in Ireland since 2012.

Now with enhancements across the board, an all-new interior and a fully-revised body structure the all-new Mazda CX-5 raises the bar even higher, delivering new levels of style, refinement and driving pleasure. Designed under the concept of ‘Refined Toughness’ the second-generation CX-5 features a powerful evolution of Mazda’s front-end design, while sleeker sides and a lower roofline underscore its solid stance and elegant proportions. Inside, Mazda’s human-centric development ethos delivers an interior that merges meticulous cockpit ergonomics with a sophisticated, high-quality and spacious cabin environment.

A product of Mazda’s ‘Jinba-Ittai’ car-and-driver as one philosophy, the all-new Mazda CX-5 delivers new levels of driver engagement and comfort. With particular attention paid to reducing noise and vibration within the cabin, the all-new CX-5 provides unmistakably premium levels of comfort and refinement, while at the same time improving on the class-leading handling precision and driver involvement of the outgoing car. With 15 per cent stiffer torsional body rigidity than the outgoing model, refinements to the steering, suspension and brakes, plus the introduction of G-Vectoring Control (GVC) the all-new Mazda CX-5 is more comfortable, refined and responsive than ever.

Available in three highly-specified trim levels, the nine model Irish range starts at just €28,995. Both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

Powered by a familiar range of SKYACTIV engines, the 2.0-litre 165ps SKYACTIV-G petrol engine is available in and Executive, Executive SE and Platinum trim and is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive and Mazda’s six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual gearbox.

Making up the bulk of the range, the popular 2.2-litre 150ps SKYACTIV-D diesel is available with front-wheel drive and i-ACTIV AWD and comes with a choice of SKYACTIV-MT or SKYACTIV-Drive gearbox. Sitting at the top of the range, the flagship 2.2-litre 175ps SKYACTIV-D comes exclusively in Platinum trim and is equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD with automatic transmission.

Across both outputs the SKYACTIV-D diesel engines have been enhanced with the introduction of Mazda’s noise reducing Natural Sound Smoother technology, which entails the fitting of a dynamic damper within the pin securing the piston to the connecting rod to reduce start-up and idle reverberation. In addition Transient Control sharpens throttle responsiveness by more precise control of engine torque with optimised turbo pressure and finer adjustment of fuel injection.

All models feature a generous standard equipment tally that includes LED headlights, 7” colour touch-screen display and Smart City Brake Support (SCBS). Platinum models add to this with a host of premium highlights including a reversing camera, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and Smart keyless entry, plus heated front seats and steering wheel. Offered in a Mazda for the first time, Platinum models also feature a power lift tailgate, plus a new head-up display (HUD) that projects directly onto the windscreen and features Traffic Sign Recognition.

Other highlights include two new optional paint colours: Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic. Both colours use Mazda’s unique three-layer TAKUMINURI painting technology, and compared to previous CX-5’s Soul Red Metallic paint, Soul Red Crystal increases brightness by approximately 20 per cent and depth by 50 per cent.

Commenting on the all-new Mazda CX-5 John Perry, Managing Director of Mazda Motors Ireland said “the Mazda CX-5 was the very first of Mazda’s 6th generation models to arrive on the market and the first to feature its’ award winning KODO: Soul of Motion design and SKYACTIV Technology. It has been a great success for the brand both in Ireland and across Europe attracting customers from many premium marques. The new generation CX-5 takes this to the next stage and will even further establish Mazda as a forerunner in the compact SUV market.”

The all-new Mazda CX-5 will first be showcased to Irish consumers at the Guinness PRO 12 Final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 27th May where one lucky fan will get the chance to drive away with one. The all-new Mazda CX-5 arrives in Mazda Showrooms nationally on June 1st