Discover Hybrid event for the month of June

Toyota Ireland is delighted to announce that June is Discover Hybrid month, in conjunction with its great range of consumer offers for 172.

This year Toyota has experienced a 100% increase in hybrid sales and hybrid now accounts for 28% of total sales.

Toyota is expecting the interest in hybrid to continue to build through Discover Hybrid month and beyond due to its 40% better fuel economy and the ability to drive in EV mode up to 40% of the time without needing to ever plug it in.

Another reason for the increased interest in hybrid is its innovative ‘Hybrid Guarantee’, an industry first which gives customers new to hybrid absolute peace of mind by allowing them to swap their hybrid for an equivalent petrol or diesel model during the next registration period should they wish to do so.

June will also see the launch of Toyota’s first plug in hybrid electric vehicle just in time for the new registration period. The Toyota Prius PHV will now be available with a plug-in option alongside the standard non-plug in version.

The new 2017 Yaris will also launch in June, showcasing a dynamic new design and stylish bi tone interior.

The new Auris Luna sport grade is also available which features a black roof, alloys, privacy glass and alcantara trim.

There are fantastic offers across the Toyota range on all conventional and Hybrid vehicles. Customers can choose either €3,500 scrappage on vehicles which are older than 2007 or 3 years free servicing. PCP rates start from only 2.9% for conventional models and 4.9% for hybrid.

In addition, the award-winning Toyota Proace, which was named Irish Van of the Year 2017, is available with up to €4,000 Scrappage or APR from 1.9%.

Michael Gaynor, Marketing Director at Toyota Ireland said, "Toyota continues to offer customers exceptional value highlighted by the fantastic deals on 172 vehicles with more and more customers moving to Hybrid. With the new Toyota C-HR generating great interest coupled with the arrival of the new 2017 Yaris we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into dealerships across the country to avail of the wonderful value on offer."

