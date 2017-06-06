Where are you most likely to pick up penalty points?

The closer you get to the Capital, the more likely you are to incur penalty points according to new figures from the RSA.



The statistics, covering 10 years worth of penalty points notices between 2007 and 2016, show that counties in more rural or isolated locations tend to have a lower likelihood that their residents will be on the penalty points register.

2,654,391 fixed charge notices were served between 2007 and 2016.

Leitrim drivers are down the bottom of the scale with penalty points. The highest counties are Kildare, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford, Meath and of course Dublin.

The counties with the lowest number of notices issued per resident are Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

Drivers in Kildare are nearly twice as likely to have picked up penalty points in the last 10 years as their counterparts Connacht Ulster.



Currently 610,551 drivers in the country have penalty points endorsed on their licence, with 3,712 of those having between 10 and 12 points (12 points resulting in a six-month disqualification from the roads).

Donegal stands as the county with both the least likelihood of having picked up penalty points, and the county with the fewest proportion of drivers who currently actually have points, despite the sixth worst road fatality record in the country.

New software is being implemented to facilitate payment of Fixed Charge Notices, and procedures are being put in place to reduce the number of cases going to court.



There is a 28 day period in which to pay the fixed charge amount from the date of issue of the notice.

If the initial 28 day period elapses and the fixed charge amount is not paid, there is a second 28 day period where the fixed charge amount increases by 50%.

If payment is not made within the 56 day period, court proceedings will be initiated by way of summons application. Legislation does not provide for payment of a fixed charge notice after 56 days.

A significant number of people who appear in local courts on speeding charges rely on the defense that they did not receive the fixed charge notice, which is sent by post.



Local judge Kevin Kilrane has recently started to proceed to find the facts proven in these cases unless extraordinary evidence by the defendant is produced or heard.