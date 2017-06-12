Subaru scoops accolades in driver power survey

The Subaru Outback and Forester have picked up a quartet of awards from Driver Power, the UK’s Number 1 car ownership survey.

In the best family car category, the Subaru Outback picked up a Silver Award with a score of 91.18%. It was also awarded Silver for practicality & boot space.

The Subaru Forester scooped Gold Awards for ride & handling and safety features.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief, Auto Express commented “This is an outstanding result for Subaru, with the Outback making its owners very happy indeed. Topping the ride, handling and safety categories is hugely impressive, while second place in practicality and in the family car class confirms how highly owners rate their cars.”

Forester is a large SUV designed around the concept of “Do anything, go anywhere” whilst Outback is the world’s first crossover, successfully combining the benefits of a passenger estate car with the all-road capabilities of an SUV.

Both the Subaru Forester and Outback have 5* Euro NCAP safety ratings, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Outback comes equipped with Eyesight, Subaru’s advanced collision avoidance technology.

