Start Celebrating with the all new Fifth Generation Ibiza

The eagerly anticipated all-new SEAT Ibiza has been unveiled at its official launch in the iconic CHQ Building in Dublin City centre.

After four generations, the all-new SEAT Ibiza comes loaded with the latest technology features, outstanding dynamics, and an impressive improvement in interior space and comfort. The brand’s most iconic model has all-new styling with the same youthful, functional, sporty and comfortable spirit as always. Its fresh design reflects SEAT’s distinctive DNA but with an edgier, sportier design, featuring more sculpted, accentuated, exciting and streamlined surfaces.

The fifth generation of the all-new SEAT Ibiza made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March and celebrated its international launch in Barcelona in May.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “The Ibiza is a brand which most people in Ireland are familiar with which is why we decided upon a city centre launch in Dublin to celebrate its arrival in Ireland and showcase it in all its glory.“

“The Ibiza continues to be an icon of the SEAT brand and due to world class innovation and outstanding design, the all-new fifth generation Ibiza is better than ever.“

“It will epitomise exactly what the SEAT brand stands for, high quality, excellent design and value for money and I know Irish people will fall in love with it instantly.”

The all-new SEAT Ibiza is a completely new model that has been created with very ambitious goals in mind: To go a major step ahead in safety, design, performance and comfort. This huge advance in quality was achieved thanks to the new MQB A0 modular platform. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is Volkswagen Group’s first model to use this platform, highlighting SEAT’s importance within the Group and offering countless advantages.

Launched in 1984 for the first time, the Ibiza has become an icon of SEAT. This car has been around the longest in the history of the brand and is its top-selling model, with over 5.4 million units sold globally with over 30,000 sold in the Irish market. The Ibiza is one of the three pillars of the SEAT brand, together with the Leon and Ateca, on which SEAT relies to continue building the success of the company in the future.

The new model shows key factors including practicality, intelligent technology and connectivity. The all-new Ibiza has Front Assist as standard, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charger and GSM signal amplifier all available as options. The new model can also lay claim to having the largest boot in the segment.

In addition, the all-new Ibiza is 100% connected thanks to Full Link technology with three individual systems: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link demonstrating SEAT’s ambition to become a leader in in-car connectivity and in the development of new mobility solutions. The Ibiza also features Beats sound-system and an 8-inch touchscreen representing SEAT’s committment to infotainment. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is easily recognisable as a genuine SEAT design due to its Full LED triangular headlights.

It will be available in a choice of a 1.0 MPI petrol engine and 1.0TSI and 1.5 TSI engines across 75hp, 95hp, 115hp and 150hp. In terms of diesel engines the Ibiza will be available in 1.6TDI 80hp and 95hp arriving later this year. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is available in four trim levels; S, SE, Xcellence and FR.

Prices for the all-new SEAT Ibiza start at €14,995 for the S range, €17,335 for the SE range, €18,745 for XCELLENCE and €19,465 for the FR range.

To celebrate the launch of the all-new Ibiza and as part of its 172 sales event, SEAT has announced a special 3-2-1 offer which provides customers with a three year service plan free of charge, 2% PCP finance on most new models with monthly repayments from just €169, and one years free road tax with offers available until July 31.

To find your nearest authorised SEAT dealer and book your test drive for the all-new Ibiza and to see the full 2017 SEAT range, visit www.seat.ie.