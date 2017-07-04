Carrick-on-Shannon to Elphin road closed for a month

Roscommon County Council has closeed the Carrick-on-Shannon to Elphin Road until Friday, July 28.

The R368 from junction with R368/R369 (Elphin / Castle Street Junction) to junction with R370/R368 (Cortober junction with Carrick on Shannon Railway Station) was closed on Monday, July 3 and will remain unopen to traffic until July 28.

Alternative routes: Northbound traffic R368/R369 Junction Elphin to N61/ R370 Four Provinces pub, R370 Four Provinces to Carrick on Shannon railway station / Cortober Junction.

Theroad is closed to facilitate road improvement works on the R368 at Ballindrehid/Killummod townlands.