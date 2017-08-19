RSA seek nominations for annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has called for nominations in the annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards.

Now in its tenth year, these awards recognise and honour the contribution made by people and organisations nationwide in reducing deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads.

The RSA is asking communities all over Ireland to once again nominate their ‘Leading Light’ in road safety – whether that be a group or an individual who campaigns, educates and is committed to improving road safety in their community.

Announcing the call for entries, Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said: “We are delighted to bring the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards into their tenth year. Each year we call on the people of Ireland to recognise the ordinary people in their community that are doing extraordinary work to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads. These awards aim to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by volunteers, teachers, students, businesses, journalists and community groups in making the roads safer for all.

If you know someone who is a hero for road safety in your community, or if you are one of those people, enter this year’s ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards so we can celebrate the great work being done across the country.”

This year, an additional category has been added to the list of awards, with the introduction of the ‘Future Award’.

The purpose of the Future Award is to highlight and acknowledge the development of innovative, technological concepts that demonstrate a real positive impact on road safety and an actual or future contribution to saving lives. This award will be given to an individual, business or organisation that displays innovation and forward-thinking in promoting road safety.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, commented, “Technology can play a very important role in making our roads safer. The Future Award will recognise innovative approaches to reducing road deaths that can be replicated on a wider scale.”

Nominations are now open and more information on how to enter your nomination in the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards are available on www.RSA.ie/LeadingLights

Entries will be accepted in each of the following categories:

· Road Safety Officer of the Year

· Education - Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary, Special, Third Level/Further and Community Education

· Public Sector

· Emergency Services

· Local Media

· National Media

· Business

· Future Award

· Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) of the Year

· CPC Trainer of the Year

· CPC Training Organisation of the Year

The winners in each of these categories will go forward and be in with a chance of becoming the winner of the Supreme Award for 2017.

The judging panel for the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety will be announced shortly. Entries to this year’s awards are currently being accepted and the closing date for entries is Wednesday, November 1.

The winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony in Croke Park on Wednesday, December 13.

Further details on the Leading Lights Awards can be found at www.RSA.ie/LeadingLights