Leitrim people can now avail of €6,500 scrappage for old cars

Owners of old diesel vehicles in the county can now avail of a unique scrappage offer from one of the world's leading manufacturers.

Still trying to improve their public image following the emissions scandal of 2015, the Volkswagen Group is introducing a scrappage scheme for anyone trading in an old diesel car against one its new vehicles from any of its brands, including VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda.

This scrappage scheme is the first to promise that these older diesel vehicles traded in will be taken off the road and scrapped. It's therefore called the EcoGrant and aimed at taking old fuel-guzzling cars out of circulation.

The VW group scheme applies to older diesel vehicles with engines that only meet the Euro 1-4 European Union emissions standards. These were in place prior to September 2009, but subsequently, more stringent Euro 5 standards were enforced, meaning people pay less to run a more eco-friendly car.

The EcoGrant also applies to commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars.

This discount ranges from €800 to €6,500 off a new car, depending on the model being bought. For example, someone trading in an older diesel from any brand will get a discount of €3,000 off a new Golf, €3,750 off a new Skoda Superb, or €5,000 on a new Audi A4.

For the electric cars in the firm’s range, such as the eGolf, when combined with other grants on offer, potential buyers could get as much as €14,000 off the price.

You can find out more by clicking here.