The dynamic high spec BMW 5 Series

The new BMW 5 Series offers an unsurpassed blend of driving dynamics, comfort and functionality.

This seventh generation model uses the latest technology from within BMW to create a saloon that’s more refined than ever, significantly lighter, safer and more fuel efficient.

Engines sourced from the new generation family of modular TwinPower Turbo units provide impressive performance gains, but also show major advances in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

An extensive suite of driver assistance technologies means that not only does the new BMW 5 Series Saloon reduce the driver’s workload like never before; it also takes a notable step towards fully autonomous driving.

Impressive

With the new BMW 5 Series Saloon, every facet of the large business saloon has been examined and developed to create the ultimate vehicle of its type.

The new BMW 5 Series will launch with an impressive line-up of engines, from the benchmark 520d to the all new flagship 540i.

xDrive all-wheel drive will be offered for the first time on a 5 Series in the Irish market and is available from launch on the 520d, 530d and 540i.

The models - 503i (252bhp), torque 350Nm, top speed 250kph, CO2 132g/km €60,570; 540i xDrive (340bhp), 450Nm, 250kpm, CO2 164g/km €77,240; 520d (520d xDrive) 190bhp, 400Nm, 235(232)kph, CO2 108 9119)g/km €52,800 (€56,340); 530D (530D xDrive) 265bhp, 620Nm, 250kph, CO2 124 (138)g/km €65,710 (€69,480).

The four-cylinder diesel engine powering the BMW 520d has an output of 190hp at 4,000rpm and unleashes its maximum torque of 400Nm.

Gearshifts are made with the 8-speed Steptronic. Fuel consumption with the eight-speed Steptronic comes in at 4.1l/100km, resulting in CO2 emissions of 108g/km.

Finally, for now at least, the most potent diesel is the 250kphBMW 530d, producing 265hp and 620Nm.

Along with these impressive performance figures, the BMW 530d achieves 4.7l/100km, equating to CO2 emissions of 124g/km.

The volume engines available at launch can be specified with BMW’s xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system (20d, 30d, 40i).

Besides the familiar handling benefits of all-wheel drive in adverse weather conditions, xDrive also enhances the agility of the driving experience.

A plug-in hybrid version of the BMW 5 Series Saloon will also be launched in March in the form of the BMW 530e iPerformance model.

Perfect unison

The BMW eDrive system and a four-cylinder petrol engine work in perfect unison to achieve ultra-low CO2 emissions of just 49g/km, while generating overall output of 252hp.

Fuel consumption

Fuel consumption is a remarkable 2.1l/100km. The BMW 530e iPerformance can reach a top speed of 140kph in all-electric mode and has an electric range of up to 46 kilometres.

Besides the fuel-efficient power units, various other efficiency-enhancing details have been included.

For example, there’s the ECO Pro mode with Proactive Driving Assistant, which can be activated with the Drive Performance Control switch.

It is interlinked with the Professional Navigation system, enabling it to detect braking situations in advance – such as when entering built-up areas, speed limit zones, corners and filter lanes – and prepare the drive system accordingly.

Connected Drive

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon sets new standards for connectivity between the driver, vehicle and outside world such as Optional Remote Control Parking – as seen first on the new BMW 7 Series – and the optional Parking Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus packages, enable automated parking with the greatest of ease in both parallel parking spaces and perpendicular or angled spaces.

Surround View and Remote 3D View offer peace of mind to anyone who frequently finds themselves manoeuvring in awkward traffic situations in city centres by allowing them to keep an eye on the area surrounding their BMW 5 Series at all times.

Mobile phones with inductive charging preparation can be supplied with power wirelessly.

The options list also includes a WiFi hotspot offering a high-speed Internet connection (LTE) for up to ten mobile devices.