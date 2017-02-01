The new Nissan Micra

There is only one word to describe the all-new Nissan Micra – revolutionary. Now in its fifth generation, this new model is a massive progression from the one it is replacing, and from the trio of highly successful superminis which date back to the Micra’s debut in Europe in 1983.

The new Micra is longer, wider and lower than ever before. The car has been repositioned at the very heart of the ultra-competitive European B-hatchback segment.

Conceived, designed and engineered with those customers’ requirements at the top of the agenda, Nissan has a clear ambition for the new Micra; it should re-establish itself inside the top sellers in the segment, and compete head-to-head with the best and most popular in the class. Benchmarked against key rivals, Nissan believes the all-new Micra meets and exceeds its targets.

Key to its appeal is the car’s athletic and expressive exterior design, which moves the Micra name plate in a daring new direction.

The contemporary look and premium feel continues inside, with a high-quality cabin that boasts two-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range. Thanks to outstanding packaging, the five-door-only body shell boasts best-in-class ergonomics for front seat occupants, with no compromise to rear passenger space. The boot is big enough to easily cater for customers’ needs.

The all-new Nissan Micra is also a technology leader, with a number of ‘in-control’ features – the sort usually associated with more expensive models – now available for the first time.

Not only are they new to the Micra, they’re new to the segment.