Details announced of Colm Quinn BMW/Mini Buisness Partnership

The BMW/MINI Business Partnership program is designed specifically for the SME sector and small business owner – whereby even if there is only a requirement for one car, you can purchase your BMW or MINI on very favourable terms.

Company owners, directors, senior management or employees receiving a car allowance all qualify for the program.

Following are a few of the benefits:

 Contract hire, PCP or HP finance – Flexible finance options to suit you.

 Dedicated account manager to handle entire process and manage the relationship with fleet manager/single company car user.

 Claim a portion of VAT on monthly rentals and maintenance.

 Optional maintenance included.

 Reduced initial outlay improves the cashflow of your business - money not tied up on your balance sheet.

 Don't worry about selling the vehicle at the end of the term.

 Invitations to VIP launches, track days and events – these can be used by the vehicle drivers, or as incentives for staff.

These strong financial offerings combined with economical driving pleasure are complemented by the industry knowledge and expertise of David Good, Colm Quinn BMW's dedicated Business Partnership Manager.

As a BMW/MINI Business Partnership customer, you can always expect the highest standard of customer service. Even so, we still believe there will always be room for improvement.

To explore the benefits BMW/MINI Business Partnership could offer you and your company, simply contact David Good to arrange a meeting at either of our showrooms in Athlone or Galway or at your work place. David will be delighted to assess your company’s needs and preferred finance option.

For further information please visit colmquinnbmw.ie or colmquinnmini.ie