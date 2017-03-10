Audi showcases sporty new models in Geneva

Audi is gearing up to present its latest models at the Geneva International Motor Show, which will opened yesterday, March 9 and continues until March 19.

Making their global premieres are the Audi Q8 sport concept, which is powered by a 3.0 TFSI V6 engine, with a mild hybrid system, along with the new RS 5 Coupé – the Gran Turismo of RS models.

High-efficiency engine: the Audi Q8 sport concept

Emphatically sporty, extremely dynamic and luxurious are the inherent qualities that ensure the Audi Q8 sport concept makes a strong impression in the full-size category. The car embodies maximum prestige, resolute sportiness and clearly visible technology in all areas. A particularly ground-breaking aspect is the concept car’s highly efficient drive concept. The combination of a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system and an electric powered compressor is a world first and results in the Q8 sport concept proving itself to be a very talented all-round performer. With its 476 hp and 700 Nm of torque, the car sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds – and reaches a top speed of 275 km/h , with its cruising range of over 1,200 kilometres making it ideally suited for long-distance driving. The Audi Q8 sport concept’s visual effect is accentuated by its characteristic air deflectors. The impressive front is dominated by an imposing octagonal singleframe with honeycomb insert, flanked by two large air inlets.

Compared to the Q8 concept that Audi presented in Detroit, an additional 12 millimetres have been added to the width of the wheel arches. Topping-off the vehicle’s sporty personality are a long roof edge spoiler, an aluminium diffuser and the exhaust system’s distinctive oval tailpipes. The interior of the Audi Q8 sport concept exudes pure luxury, with expansive lines, sophisticated materials and abundant space. The new control concept relies on large touchscreens, with finishing touches in the form of an enhanced Audi virtual cockpit and a contact analogue head-up display. The display uses intelligent augmented reality technology that merges the real and virtual worlds.

New RS design language and extraordinary power: the Audi RS 5 Coupé

The new Audi RS 5 Coupé – the Gran Turismo of the RS models – combines an elegant aesthetic and a high degree of everyday usability. With a completely redeveloped 2.9 TFSI V6 biturbo, the Audi RS 5 Coupé generates 450 hp of power and delivers a maximum torque of 600 Nm – 170 Nm more than its predecessor. The top model in the A5 family accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and with the optional RS dynamic package, it reaches a top speed of 280 km/h .The V6 engine’s power flows through a sportily tuned eight-speed tiptronic to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive. It utilises an asymmetric 40:60 distribution of the drive force to both axles. For the RS 5 Coupé, the designers drew inspiration from the distinctive racing details of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. In the front, the car’s character is shaped by the wide, flat Singleframe and massive air inlets. Quattro blisters on the flanks emphasize the pronounced bulges over the wheel arches, which have been widened by 15 millimetres .The RS-specific diffuser insert, the RS exhaust system’s oval tailpipes and a fixed spoiler lip complete the dynamic look. In the interior, the sporty character of the high-performance coupé is underscored by RS sport seats, the flat-bottomed RS sport leather steering wheel, a special RS display in the Audi virtual cockpit and RS logos. Further top technologies, including the head-up display, Matrix LED headlights and many driver assistance systems ensure greater safety, comfort and efficiency.

New five-cylinder engine and high-tech suspension: the Audi RS 3 Sportback

Audi is presenting yet another highlight in Geneva – the RS 3 Sportback. Its new 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine generates 400 hp and develops a maximum torque of 480 Nm. The sporty compact model takes only 4.1 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The RS 3 Sportback showcases its tremendous power with a striking Singleframe, complete with the quattro logo, big air inlets and angular sill trims. In the rear, a stylish RS roof edge spoiler, a diffuser insert and the RS exhaust system’s large oval tailpipes are sure to turn heads everywhere. With a wider track compared to that of the base model, progressive steering, a four-link rear axle and a tight suspension setup, the RS 3 Sportback combines fascinating dynamism with superior stability. Audi’s quattro® management is a standard feature integrated in the dynamic handling system, Audi drive select, along with the steering, S tronic, engine management and adjustable exhaust flaps and optional RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control. The driver can individually vary the operation of these components between the comfort, auto and dynamic modes. Handling is perfected through the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC) with wheel-selective torque control and sport-mode, specially tuned for the RS. RS-specific details in the interior and the inimitable sound of the five-cylinder engine round out an emotive driving experience.