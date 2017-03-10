SEAT sales continue to soar

SEAT Ireland has continued its tremendous start to the year enjoying another very successful month of sales in February following excellent sales returns in January. This unprecedented start to the year puts the brand in a tremendous position as it looks forward to an exciting and busy 2017 introducing a range of new models to the market.

SEAT accounted for 3% of the total market in February with 520 registrations, a 24% increase year on year.

February has also seen the continued popularity of the all-new SEAT Ateca at SEAT dealers with the new SUV accounting for 27% of the overall sales while the Ibiza and Leon sales continue to grow also.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “It’s fantastic to see this great start to the year continue and these results are testament to the ongoing hard work of our team at SEAT, our excellent and expanding strong dealer network and our consistent commitment to offering high quality products at affordable prices.”

SEAT have announced these excellent sales results in tandem with the recent extension of its phenomenal 171 offers which continue at SEAT dealerships across the country until March 31st. 171 offers include 0% finance on selected Ibiza and Leon models, PLUS a staggering 2.9% finance on the all-new SEAT Ateca, SEAT’s first ever SUV model.

In addition to SEAT’s attractive finance rates, a scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on the Leon range is also available whilst stocks last. Further money saving must-haves include a 3-year service plan for just €299 across the range.

The full 2017 range is now available to test drive and order at any of SEAT’s 23 strong dealer network. To book your test drive and to find a full list of dealers visit www.seat.ie.