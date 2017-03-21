Skoda Kodia has arrived at Burns Car Sales

Burns Car Sales are delighted to announce the arrival of the all-new Skoda Kodiaq to their newly refurbished Skoda Showroom on the Dublin Road, Sligo.

The Kodiaq is the first SUV in the Skoda model range available in both 5 and 7 seat versions, it is expected to really shake up the SUV market not only in Sligo but throughout Ireland.

The Kodiaq, whose name is derived from the Alaskan Bear - Kodiak is available to view, test drive and order from Burns Car Sales.

Kodiaq offers an impressive combination of powerful design, generous space, great functionality, state-of-the art assistance systems and innovative connectivity solutions.

The Skoda Kodiaq will present itself with all of the brand’s strengths: a design that is full of character, extraordinary interior space, practical intelligence and innovative technology.

The Kodiaq offers a spacious interior and possesses the largest boot within its class with a volume of up to 2,065 litres; in addition, class leading rear head and legroom will further enhance passenger comfort.

The Kodiaq also offers over thirty simply clever features that offer practical and convenient assistance in everyday life, such as split folding and length adjustable rear seats as standard, the optional third row of seats, a crafty dooredge protection system and the much loved Superb model feature of Skoda umbrellas fitted to the front door pockets from the mid-spec Ambition model.

Shane Burns, Sales Manager at Burns Car Sales, commented, “This is a very exciting time for Burns Car Sales Skoda as we delve into our extensive SUV offensive. Prior to the Kodiaqs arrival to our showroom we have seen unprecedented demand and already have a list of customers awaiting test drives, which is no surprise given the remarkable balance between style and practicality on offer. It’s no doubt that the Kodiaq is top of many shopping lists this year”.