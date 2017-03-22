Parents can avail of SEAT Alhambra offers until end of March 

TV3’s Anna Daly kick-started spring 2017 in style thanks to her all-new 7-seater SEAT Alhambra SE, which she recently picked up with help from her three sons.

The SEAT Ireland ambassador’s spacious new car couldn’t have come at a better time for the busy mum who welcomed the arrival of her third son just five months ago. The SEAT Alhambra provides the ultimate solution for families seeking first-class design, innovative technology and unrivalled value for money.

Making technology on-the-go a seamless experience for busy parents, SEAT’s Full Link offering comes free of charge with every Alhambra SE purchased until the end of March. A connectivity feature that brings all smartphone needs safely to the road, Anna and family can now take pleasure in first class technology components including the media centre’s Read to Me feature which transmits text messages, as well as allowing easy access to Spotify, podcasts and satellite navigation.

A testament to its first-class design, the SEAT Alhambra has received the maximum five-star recognition in the Euro NCAP safety rating. Just some of its safety-focused features available include blind spot detection, emergency brake assistance and Drive Profile which allows you to adapt your car to your driving mood. A must-have feature for Anna’s boys, the SEAT Alhambra even comes with built-in folding tables in the passenger seats, perfect for snack and play time!

There has never been a better time to purchase a brand-new SEAT Alhambra thanks to current finance offers which include 3.9% on the SEAT Alhambra SE and 4.9% on the SEAT Alhambra S until March 31st. Further money-saving deals include a 3-year service plan for as little as €299 saving you €400! What’s more, the SEAT Alhambra will now attract a €2,000 trade-in booster. SEAT is also gifting each family a FREE SEAT kids toy car with every Alhambra purchased. This special token is guaranteed to keep the kids entertained making the journey ahead even more enjoyable for all.

On receiving her new 7-seater SEAT Alhambra SE, Anna said; “I am thrilled to continue my role as brand ambassador for SEAT in 2017 and to receive this incredibly impressive model. I now have three little boys so the level of space, comfort and convenience the SEAT Alhambra offers is absolutely key! Not only can we fit everything from toys, bikes and prams in one go, but its technological features allow me to stay connected with work, family and friends, wherever we go!”

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and product at SEAT Ireland commented; “We couldn’t be more delighted to have Anna on board again as a brand ambassador for SEAT Ireland and with current offers in place, there has never been a better time to buy. The Alhambra is the perfect fit for Anna and we know it offers something special for all members of the family. We wish Anna and her boys a fantastic journey ahead in their new car.”

The SEAT Alhambra along with rest of the 2017 SEAT range is available to test drive and order from SEAT dealerships nationwide. To find a full list of dealers or to book a test drive, visit www.seat.ie.