Leitrim School transport Service to continue as normal

Bus Eireann has told the Leitrim Observer that the Leitrim School Transport Service will not be impacted by the dispute on road passenger service.

There has been concern expressed about the school transport services being impacted as a result of the ongoing industrial action at Bus Éireann. Fianna Fáil Deputy Brendan Smith and Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice both expressed concern.

Deputy Smith made the comments of concern after a number of private operators under the School Transport Scheme received correspondence from Bus Éireann to say that payments due this Friday will be delayed.

Bus Eireann told the Leitrim Observer, "Some 115,000 children have been issued with tickets by Bus Éireann under the Department of Education & Skills School Transport Scheme and more than 98% of this number are accommodated on dedicated school transport services which are currently expected to run normally in the event of industrial dispute."

The spokesperson said the "Company regrets the inconvenience that this disruption due to industrial action may cause to families with children on Bus Éireann’s public bus services, which are likely to be affected in these circumstances."

