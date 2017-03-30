Green fleet management with natural gas power

The merits of Natural Gas as a cleaner and viable alternative to power commercial vehicles will be explored and discovered at the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Conference to be held at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Tuesday May 9.

Hosted by Fleet Transport magazine in association with Gas Networks Ireland and Iveco, the half day conference will enable attendees to hear also of the financial incentives available for early adoptors while the leading manufacturing group in Natural Gas powered vans, trucks and buses will outline the technology involved.

Moderated by Alan Nolan, Director General, Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), guest speakers include Daniel Fitzpatrick, Gas Networks Ireland; Stuart Webster, Iveco UK & Ireland; with the keynote address from the Department for the Environment. Testimonials from two road transport operators using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable, green alternative fuel will also be presented.

Recently Gas Networks Ireland announced a €6.5m finance package co-funded by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility, which supports the roll-out up to fourteen CNG filling stations around the country and a Renewable Gas Injection Point within the next four years. This is the first phase of a national network of 70 CNG Stations. The first of these publicly accessible stations will be installed at the Topaz facility at Dublin Port.

“Fleet operators around the country can now switch from vehicles powered by heavy emission fuels to a cleaner and cheaper gas alternative. The switch to CNG will facilitate a fuel-cost saving of up to 35%, a 22% reduction Carbon Dioxide emissions, a 70% reduction in Nitrogen Oxide emissions and an 80% reduction in Sulphur Dioxide emissions compared with diesel. Development of the CNG Network will also ensure thatRenewable Gas becomes part of Ireland’s transport fuel mix providing the only fully carbon neutral fuel source for commercial transport.” Said Daniel FitzPatrick, Commercialisation Manager, Gas Networks Ireland.

Ireland has to substantially reduce its carbon footprint in transport and the ongoing programme devised by Gas Networks Ireland in introducing Natural Gas and Renewable Gas into mainstream transport will lessen the threat of substantial fines from the EU if targets are not met. Renewable Gas will provide a Carbon Neutral, fully renewable fuel that can be used to reduce our agricultural and transport emissions, while providing enhanced security of supply.

Iveco offers the widest range of Natural Gas powered commercial vehicles from the Iveco Daily van and bus, Eurocargo medium duty truck and new Stralis NP heavy-duty tractor. “Iveco was the first manufacturer in the world of commercial transport to understand, in 1991, the potential of Natural Gas – foresight that saw the introduction of Natural Gas powered versions of trucks, vans and buses to the market. Today, more than 15,000 Iveco gas powered vehicles are on the road in Europe,” stated Pierre Lahutte, Iveco Brand President.

Road hauliers, fleet trucks and van operators, waste management service providers, express delivery firms, bus and coach operators, Local Authorities, semi-State companies and commercial vehicle rental specialists are invited to this free-to-attend event.

The Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas conference begins at 10.30am and ends at 3pm. Lunch and test drive opportunities will be provided. For further information and pre-registration please contact Anne Marie Grant on events@fleet.ie or telephone (094) 9372819.