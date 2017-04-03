Leitrim drivers are among the best behaved on the road

More than 7,000 motorists were asked by the AA which county had the most badly behaved drivers based on their own past experiences – and 46.77% voted for Dublin.





AA Director of Consumer Affairs, Conor Faughnan said: “While this was perhaps a less serious question than others we regularly ask motorists, it is an opportunity to highlight the increasingly common issue on Irish roads of rudeness and poor driver behaviour.

Drivers in Sligo and Leitrim were viewed as the best behaved in Ireland according to the survey. Just 0.26% of respondents held the view that drivers in these counties were the worst behaved in the country, reflecting a trend where rural counties were viewed as better behaved.

14.44% of respondents said that they were occasional cyclists,. Of those who described themselves as at least occasional cyclists, the survey also found that 22.09% had been involved in a collision or fall as a result of a motorist’s actions.









