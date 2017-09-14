Macra na Feirme will be doing their own take on the popular James Corden format by asking celebrities, politicians, media and the public to take part in their Tractorpool Karaoke at the Ploughing Championships.

There’ll be no shortage of colour around the Macra na Feirme site at this year’s Ploughing Championship at Screggan where everyone will be welcome to take part in their specially modified Massey Ferguson tractor for the karaoke.

President James Healy will be available to tell all about the great work Macra na Feirme is currently doing throughout our communities while he and the volunteers both sing along to some classic hits.

There will also be a three day competition open to the general public where the best performer will win two VIP tickets to attend an Irish international soccer match in the Aviva Stadium in addition to prizes from Massey Ferguson.

Macra na Feirme in association with ABP Food Group does a range of work throughout the year to promote Safe-Agri Skills. This year at the championships, Macra na Feirme and Massey Ferguson will be running our inaugural Harry Ferguson Safe Driving Tractor competition where each day, young farmers will display their safety skills while driving around our specially designed tractor course. They will have €250 worth of prizes each day courtesy of Massey Ferguson and FBD Insurance. The overall winner of the Harry Ferguson Safe Driving Award will receive a €1000 cash prize and a trip to the Massey Ferguson factory in Beauvais, France.

Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said, "The National Ploughing Championships are now THE event to be seen at, not just for those of us in the countryside, but also those from our urban centres which is making it the success it is, being worth over €35 million to the Irish economy and this makes it the perfect opportunity to bring Macra na Feirme to a wider audience. The Macra na Feirme stand is always a hive of activity with plenty debate and discussion over the three hectic days and we’re looking forward to meeting all of you so come join us at Block 2, Row 13, Stand 295."