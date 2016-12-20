Employees need to park elsewhere

Sinn Féin Councillor Brendan Barry is asking employees not to park beside their place of work to allow people to shop local.

He requested Leitrim County Council prioritise the provision of car parking in Leitrim towns and villages next year.

He stated, “access to parking close to shops and businesses is vital to encourage people to shop local and help existing businesses survive.”

He asked the council to again ask Bank of Ireland in Drumshanbo about providing 12 extra car park places for the town behind the bank.