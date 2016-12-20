Council will be salting priority routes in Leitrim

With more frost expected this week it is important to note that Leitrim County Council said they will be salting and agreed/ approved priority salting route as outlined in the Winter maintenance plan.

The council were answering Cllr Gerry Dolan who asked for the Drumshanbo to Ballinamore road and the “dangerous hills” in Aghacashel and both sides of Lee’s Shop and Post Office to be salted during frost.

The council said it does not cover the Drumshanbo - Ballinamore road, but added that “in time of extreme frost and snow we can treat this road during normal working house.”