Cryans Hotel planning to expand premises

The popular Cryans Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon is planning to expand it's restaurant, bar and accommodation in the New Year.



Frances Cryan of Cryan’s Hotel, Bridge St, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon is seeking planning permission develop a single storey extension to the hotel restaurant, a single storey extension to the bar and an infill of an existing recess to extend the reception area.



The application also includes a single storey extension to the kitchen area and a single storey extension to the staff change area.

A link to the adjacent property with a material change of use to restaurant use at ground floor and hotel accommodation at second floor is proposed for the popular hotel overlooking the Shannon.

The hotel also seeks to retain an existing single storey area to the rear including staff canteen and changing facilities, vegetable preparation and food storage areas, together with ancillary and associated works.



The planning application was submitted on December 21 and Leitrim County Council expects to have a decision due at the end of February 2017.