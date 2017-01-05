The final 1916 commemoration was held in Corraleehan

Corraleehan Heritage & Cultural Society unveiled a marble proclamation and commemorative stone on December 28, 2016, closing off the year of the centenary of the 1916 Rising.

In what was the last event commemorating the heroes of 1916, the local group erected a stone monument along with the Proclamation close to the old Deradda Post Office.



Pictured left to right back row: Hugh prior, Michael Gilheany ,John Mc Govern, Mary McGovern, Pat Joe Mc Niffe, Helen McGovern.

Front Row: Tracy McTague, Clare McNiffe, Imelda Prior, Evan Prior.