Carrick-on-Shannon excels in litter survey

Carrick-on-Shannon has once again been found to be Cleaner than European Norms according to IBAL Anti Litter League 2016.

The county town, which only joined the league in early 2016, was placed 13th in the ranking of 40 towns and cities, while last year’s winner Longford has slipped to 15th.



Roscommon Town was in the running for Ireland's cleaned town.

The An Taisce report said, “Carrick-on-Shannon has scored very well in both IBAL Surveys in 2016.

“Given its high visitor numbers, it is a town where clearly great effort is made with the presentation and maintenance of its streetscapes.

“There was attractive street signage throughout and several place names of historic interest had been erected by the local history society.

“Some of the particularly good sites included the River Walk, the Main Street, the residential area of Shannon Lodge and the Train Station. The only seriously littered site was the Recycle Facility at Tesco.”



The report did find litter had increased nationally by 4% on 2015.

The IBAL report illustrates how dumping is at the heart of Ireland’s litter problem.

This is becoming an issue around Leitrim. Last week the paper reported how Leitrim County Council removed public bins in Ballinamore due to excessive dumping.