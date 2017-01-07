Snow forecast for next week

Just when you thought we got off light this Winter - snow is forecast for next week.

Met Éireann expects the weather to be mild across the country from Monday until Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain.

Hail, sleet and snow can be expected in the North as early as Wednesday but Thursday will see the weather turn bitterly cold across the country and the prospect of snow.

Conditions will be clear and cold later in the week, with frost expected at night.

So keep the Winter clothes on standby .. we could have Leitrim Snowmen by next weekend!