No extra beds for Sligo Hospital in trolley crisis

The HSE has announced the opening of dozens of extra hospital beds to tackle the ongoing trolley crisis following a meeting with Minister for Health Simon Harris.

However Sligo University Hospital, which has had over 68 patients waiting on trolleys this week has been overlooked in the new plan.

The HSE said 60 additional beds will be opened immediately for the next four weeks in 10 hospitals. But both Sligo University Hospital and Cavan General Hospital have been ignored during the crisis.

The trolley crisis is expected to get worse as influenza season has yet to reach its peak.