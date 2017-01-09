Friends of the late Declan Foy fundraise for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Following the death of Arigna man Declan Foy over the Christmas period in Thailand, friends and colleagues are fundraising for the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust brought Declan's remains back home with his family within one week of his death.

Declan worked with Midland Lifting and ICCH and both of these companies are organising this fundraising drive. The companies said "We cannot bring Declan back or ease the pain that his family and friends are suffering but we can try to ease other family's pain in the future by donating to the fantastic trust that is Kevin Bell. Donations of any amount would be greatly appreciated."

The plan is to gather donations and give them to Declan's family to then pass onto the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. If you would like to donate please get in contact Midland Lifting Ltd or doneate via: Kevin Bell Trust.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body (bodies) of loved one(s) who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.