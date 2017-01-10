Last day to have your say on the constituency

Today is the final day to have your say on the current Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal constituency.

There have been two campaigns to reunite South Donegal with the rest of the county and similarly for West Cavan to rejoin the Cavan/ Monaghan constituency.

If you want to voice your opinion the only way to do it is be email today, January 10. Email: email to

constituency.commission@housing.gov.ie

Submissions received by the Commission will be published on the Commission’s website at

www.constituency-commission.ie and may be inspected by prior arrangement with the

Commission in the Custom House, Dublin 1 (telephone 01-888-2769) during the hours of

10.00am to 4.30pm (Monday to Friday), until the conclusion of the Commission’s work. The

Commission is required to report not later than three months after the publication by the

Central Statistics Office of the final result of the Census in respect of the total population of

the State. The Central Statistics Office expect to publish the relevant report in March 2017.