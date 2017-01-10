Man charged with cultivating cannabis refused bail

The man charged with cultivating cannabis in a grow house in Aughavas has been refused bail by Judge Kevin Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District court this morning (January 10).

55 year old Polish National, Jaroslaw Rojewski with an address at 5 The Moorings, Marketpoint, Mullingar is charged with cultivating plants of genus cannabis at Gradogue, Aughavas on January 5, 2017. Gardai found over 250 mature cannabis plants, worth an estimated €200,000 during a search of the house.

Superintendent Kevin English objected to bail. Solicitor Niamh McGovern represented the defendant, she said he had a friend in Mullingar he could stay with if given bail.

Judge Kevin Kilrane refused bail for a number of reasons including the seriousness of the offence, the risk of further offences and the possibility of the defendant being a flight risk.

He was remanded in custody to Harristown District Court on January 20 for DPP directions.