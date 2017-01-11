Anomaly pregnancy scans to be offered in Cavan Hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth has welcomed comments from the Master of the Rotunda Hospital, which will see anomaly scans offered to pregnant women at Cavan General Hospital.

Under the plan, specialist consultants will travel from the Rotunda to Cavan General and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, both of which are part of the RCSI group.

Deputy Smyth explained, “I am very pleased that the roll out of anomaly scans for pregnant women appears to be a step closer for women attending the maternity unit at Cavan General Hospital. The comments from Professor Fergal Malone will give assurance to the hundreds of women who attend the unit every year.

“These anomaly scans are offered at the 6 major maternity hospitals in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, but not in the other regional units. The move by the RCSI is very welcome and will provide greater assurances to future parents across Cavan and Monaghan. The scans play an important role in identifying potential foetal abnormalities by checking the baby’s bones, heart, brain, spinal cord, face, kidneys and abdomen.

“This is an issue which I have been raising with the Health Minister and the HSE for some time and I welcome the steps that the RCSI group is now taking.

“According to Professor Malone, new specialists are to be recruited and will be on the road by the end of this year. This will be a major step forward for maternity services in Cavan General Hospital and will give patients and their families much needed reassurance and support”.