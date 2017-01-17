Manorhamilton native to host St Valentine's Night Charity Ball in Donegal

Do you need an idea for a fun filled Valentine’s Night out and at the same time support two very worthy causes?

Well this is just the ticket for you. Manorhamilton native James McNiff is part of a team organising a Gala Red Tie Ball in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town on Saturday night, February 11, 2017.

This is all in aid of two very worthwhile causes, namely, Crumlin Children’s Hospital and the Caolan Melaugh Fund. Over the years Crumlin Hospital has been a big part of life for many families in the North West.

Indeed, James’ daughter Kate spent several weeks in Crumlin Hospital after she was born and still visits regularly. Caolan is a 2 year old boy from Ballybofey who from 10 weeks old has been battling stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma (a very rare and aggressive childhood cancer).

Caolan is currently going through treatment in Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin.

It is hoped that the event will raise some much needed funds to purchase equipment for the hospital and also to assist Caolan’s family with the cost of his treatment.

The ball will feature a champagne reception, followed by a 5 course meal and dancing to the Rockhill Ramblers, with plenty of fun included. Tickets are priced at just €35 per person and are available from the Abbey Hotel reception, phone 074-9721014.

For those travelling the Abbey Hotel is doing a very special rate of €35 per person B&B for the night. So get those dancing shoes ready and join in dancing into the wee small hours. For more information call James McNiff on 086-1506021.